Located on one of Napa Valley's most desirable streets, surrounded by high-end end estate homes, sits this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch style home on approximately half an acre. Along with an existing, detached studio, there is room for a pool, bocce court, garage, RV parking, or gardens. What does your wine country vision look like? Bring it to life here.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,650,000
