4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,669,000

Conveniently located only two-level blocks to St. Helena's restaurants, shops, schools, and parks, this beautiful single-level four-bedroom home features a generously sized kitchen, lofty ceilings, abundant natural light, and functional living spaces. The home includes a large living room with plank wood flooring that is open to the dining area which is surrounded by windows. The kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, a large center island, and eating nook. The primary suite has an oversized walk-in closet with a safe, ceiling fan, and a luxurious en-suite bath with dual vanity and oversized shower enclosure. The private garden and back patios are equally ideal for entertaining or relaxing with friends or family. An attached two-car, side-by-side garage, covered front porch, and easy maintenance landscaping rounds out a beautiful home for a wine country retreat, investment opportunity, or full-time residence.

