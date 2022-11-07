Conveniently located only two-level blocks to St. Helena's restaurants, shops, schools, and parks, this beautiful single-level four-bedroom home features a generously sized kitchen, lofty ceilings, abundant natural light, and functional living spaces. The home includes a large living room with plank wood flooring that is open to the dining area which is surrounded by windows. The kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, a large center island, and eating nook. The primary suite has an oversized walk-in closet with a safe, ceiling fan, and a luxurious en-suite bath with dual vanity and oversized shower enclosure. The private garden and back patios are equally ideal for entertaining or relaxing with friends or family. An attached two-car, side-by-side garage, covered front porch, and easy maintenance landscaping rounds out a beautiful home for a wine country retreat, investment opportunity, or full-time residence.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,669,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A parking lot in Napa's Oxbow neighborhood could become home to a 170-key hotel, 130 residences and retail shops.
A Wednesday collision in Napa seriously injured a motorcyclist and resulted in a driver’s arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, police reported.
Authorities have identified the man who died last week when a vintage Jeep crashed on a rural Napa County trail as an 81-year-old Napa resident.
The city of Napa's first Día de los Muertos event — which will feature art, food, music and much more — will be held in downtown Napa on Saturday.
STR Entertainment, the company that produces the Oxbow RiverStage concert series, was required to replace the grass near the Napa River-adjacent stage area, in pre-concert condition, by Oct. 21.
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto plans to open his new Morimoto Asia Napa in mid-November at 790 Main St., Napa.
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.
A traffic checkpoint Saturday night in downtown Napa resulted in five arrests for suspected drunken driving, police reported.
Napa County says the governor would choose the successor, if a county supervisor is recalled.
Illegal short-term rentals have, in quantity, long outpaced their legal counterparts in Napa County. That's still true, but officials say the number of illegal units is now well below 2019 levels.