Less than two miles from downtown St. Helena, Meadowood Resort and Napa Valley Reserve, sits one of the most beautifully well-built Napa Valley estates designed by Sandy Walker. It boasts impeccable infrastructure, views of the valley, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and rare to find privacy and serenity so close to town. A few of the special features include: *Chef's kitchen *Home theater with surround sound *Home gym with steam room *2 offices with dedicated and secured hi-speed internet *Security system including automatic security gate with video link to main house *Fifty foot (50') pool & spa with water feature *2-Level Elevator * Four car garage *Dedicated tree-top yoga platform overlooking the Valley *For the aspiring farmer, the 22 acre agriculture property includes a producing olive grove and up to 5.5 +/- acres possible for planting vineyard
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $10,500,000
