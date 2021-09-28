4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $11,250,000

Quintessential farmhouse situated on 1+ acres in Napa Valley's verdant wine country blends the indoors with the natural outdoor environment to fashion a home that calms the mind and enlivens the senses. With renovations by renowned architect, Howard Backen, the rustic country feel of this charming St. Helena farmhouse is centered around a stately,400-year-old oak tree and complemented with rose gardens and the lush, outlying landscape. While the home naturally leads one to the great room,kitchen, and year-round terrace,the classic Backen-style disappearing sliding doors,create a seamless continuum to the outside living spaces. An office and bedroom with French doors opening to the outside porch,and laundry,adorn the left-facing side of the house,along with a private bedroom and bathroom upstairs. To the right,a guest house with similar design,opens up to both the courtyard and back gardens.There is a poolhouse with a bathroom and partial kitchen along with a full chef's kitchen.