Timeless style and impeccable construction are the Cervo Estate's signature, designed with incomparable comfort and elegance. This home is an entertainer's dream, a designer's aspiration, and a family's refuge. Situated atop a beautiful knoll, Cervo is less than 5 minutes to downtown Saint Helena. The breathtaking open concept living area includes a living room, sitting room, and dramatic oversized dining room that spills out to pool and gardens with unobstructed panoramic views of the valley. The chef's kitchen is designed with high-quality finishes yet is comfortable and durable for an entertainer to create magic. The outdoor entertainment area is the perfect balance of lounge areas, lawn, and pool with another water feature and built-in spa, and all assembled to take advantage of all the stunning views. cervonapavalley.com
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $12,500,000
