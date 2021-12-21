The quintessential Farmhouse Estate~ what everyone covets for that true wine country experience. A grand 1944 2 story main home w/ many beautiful features and updates to include kitchen and baths. The main level includes a large foyer w/elevator, living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen and guest bath. Upstairs boasts 3 large bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 4th potential bedroom/office, a charming balcony, utility room and large family room area. The main house has the flexibility of locking off an entire full 1 bed/1 bath apartment with kitchen, living room (w/fireplace) and a lovely backyard. In addition, there is full 1bed/1bath guest barn with expansive vineyard views. The site is approximately 1/2 acre that includes multiple areas for entertainment and enjoying all that wine country living has to offer while still being close to town. This is one of those properties that evokes so much emotion and a feeling of joy and serenity.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,495,000
