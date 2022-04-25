Welcome to this charming country farmhouse in the heart of Napa Valley. The house is framed by a white picket fence and features a wrap-around porch. The attention to detail is like none other, including wainscoting, decorate windows, crown molding, coffered ceilings in the family and living room, white plantation shutters, and painted pine flooring throughout. The remodeled kitchen was designed for a farm-to-table lifestyle. The main floor also includes two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete with a clawfoot tub. Upstairs you will find the spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light & mountain views, and remodeled master bathroom with a custom California walk-in closet. The backyard features plenty of space for entertaining and is thoughtfully designed and decorated to match the farmhouse look. Additionally, there is a cozy guesthouse to comfortably host your guests with batten board detailing and a full bathroom. Walking distance to downtown St. Helena.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,650,000
