Few properties offer the natural light and welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. Situated above Meadowood Resort, the standout feature of this property has to be the stunning floor-to-ceiling windows in every room, complimented by skylights in the entry, living room, and bathrooms. Every inch of this house encourages you to slow down and enjoy the moment, from the three fireplaces scattered thoughtfully throughout the interior to the patios offered off each guest bedroom. The kitchen would satisfy even a professional chef with its double ovens, new 48-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator, and granite counters. The outdoor entertaining space is a whopping 1500+ square feet that features Corten courtyard walls with a water feature, huge inground-installed patio umbrellas, and a pool for those hot summer days. Truly, this home has everything. It even includes a new Generac generator & new air purifier for the entire house! Furnishings available.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,750,000
