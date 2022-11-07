4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,775,000

Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features includes stunning floor-to-ceiling windows complimented by skylights in almost every room. This custom-built beauty encourages you to slow down and enjoy the moment, from the 3 fireplaces scattered thoughtfully throughout the interior to the decking off of the primary bedroom & 4th bedroom & private patios off of each guest bedroom. The kitchen would satisfy even a professional chef with its double ovens, new 48-inch Sub-Zero & granite counters. Situated above Meadowood Resort on one of very few fairly level parcels offering a whopping 1500+ square feet of outdoor entertaining space that features Corten courtyard walls, a stunning water feature, luxury inground-installed patio umbrellas, built-in bbque area, a pool for cooling off on hot summer days, and lush professional landscaping in all outdoor spaces. New whole house Generac generator & air purifier.