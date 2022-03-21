Welcome to 927 & 929 Charter Oak Avenue. On .46 acres this contemporary farmhouse and guest house sit at the end of a tree lined private drive only 2 blocks from downtown. 929 is an impressive 2800 SF residence with 4 bdrms/3.5 baths. Thoughtfully updated interiors with fresh colors, crown moldings & baseboards frame each room. Natural light flood each room with views from every window. Oak inlaid flooring, built-ins, ceiling fans & 2 fireplaces add to the ambiance. French doors allow access to covered porches for indoor/outdoor living. Chefs kitchen with Viking stovetop and other updated appliances complement the other elegant details throughout. Two spacious primary bedroom suites occupy first & second floor. 927 Charter Oak is detached +/- 600SF 1bdrm/1 bath loft style guest house w/ private parking and courtyard - perfect for a rental. Inviting grounds with focus on water conservation & covered pool for year round entertaining. BONUS: Tesla charging station & appliances incl
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Napa Kohl’s/Parkway Plaza has been sold for $37 million.
Loveski is a fast-casual restaurant in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market that is what the owners — husband-and-wife team Martina and Christopher Kostow — refer to as a “Jew-ish” inspired deli with a twist.
Record store/wine bar/cafe/radio station planned for Napa’s Third Street; other tenants sought for Young Building complex
A record store/wine bar/cafe/public radio station is coming to Napa's Young building complex on Third Street.
A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced.
Faculty, employee leaders criticize Napa Valley College amid police academy suspension, potential staff reductions
Fiscal turbulence and looming staff reductions are inspiring discord among staff leaders who are taking their grievances to the college’s leadership.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing Sunday afternoon near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The Tuesday vote was the second setback for the proposed charter academy, which the Napa school district vetoed in December.
A nighttime noise complaint led to a Napa man’s arrest early Monday after he was found to have an unregistered gun, police reported.
Candidates are set for two Napa County Board of Supervisors races without incumbents in the June election.