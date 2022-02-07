Welcome to 927 & 929 Charter Oak Avenue. On .46 acres this contemporary farmhouse and guest house sit at the end of a tree lined private drive only 2 blocks from downtown. 929 is an impressive 2800 SF residence with 4 bdrms/3.5 baths. Thoughtfully updated interiors with fresh colors, crown moldings & baseboards frame each room. Natural light flood each room with views from every window. Oak inlaid flooring, built-ins, ceiling fans & 2 fireplaces add to the ambiance. French doors allow access to covered porches for indoor/outdoor living. Chefs kitchen with Viking stovetop and other updated appliances complement the other elegant details throughout. Two spacious primary bedroom suites occupy first & second floor. 927 Charter Oak is detached +/- 600SF 1bdrm/1 bath loft style guest house w/ private parking and courtyard - perfect for a rental. Inviting grounds with focus on water conservation & covered pool for year round entertaining. BONUS: Tesla charging station & appliances incl
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,950,000
