Best of all worlds...spectacular vineyard views, peaceful setting with a remarkable custom-built 3,816 sf home that feels like it inhabits its own little world despite being just 5 min from downtown St. Helena. Voluminous main living space w/large picture windows, hardwood floors, wood burning stove & a private deck for enjoying lovely sunsets. Chef's kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, abundant storage, generous island, breakfast nook & wine bar. Floor-to-ceiling sliders lead to expansive newly refinished deck ideal for outdoor dining where guests can fully appreciate the breathtaking views so unique to wine country. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor & has its own wing including a large walk-in closet & serene spa-like bathroom. Lower level includes small office, 2 bedrooms w/full bath & spacious bonus room leading naturally into the lovely back yard with its own private in ground pool. A rare jewel, even in the sea of opulence that is Napa Valley.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here's a milestone in my Napa 1970s subdivision neighborhood — a home sold for a million dollars.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
- Updated
An environmental group says one more drive-thru is one too many.
- Updated
A 76-year-old woman was trapped for several hours when her arm was caught in her SUV door and the vehicle hit a tree, according to CHP.
- Updated
Yountville postmaster bids goodbye to "the post office from heaven."
- Updated
The 26-year-old Redding man was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest and trying to take a law enforcement vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
- Updated
Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.
- Updated
A painting incident Tuesday afternoon in Napa resulted in a felony vandalism allegation against a 45-year-old man, police reported.
- Updated
A wrong-way driving incident and a three-vehicle crash both resulted in arrests on suspicion of DUI, according to the highway patrol.
- Updated
Liquor was stolen from two Napa stores early Thursday morning before the suspects were arrested at a third shop in American Canyon, police reported.
- Updated
One person in each vehicle was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Napa Police.