Upscale modern St. Helena craftsman home w/bright open-concept multifunctional spaces for casual family living & easy indoor/outdoor entertaining. The heart of the home is a magnificent 18', square-shaped, glass-paned cupola centrally located in the home to allow an abundance of light to flow into the interior spaces. Intelligent compound design w/two separate dwellings - 3 br/3 ba main house & 1 br/1 ba second unit. Main house features living/dining room w/ gorgeous Jonathan Adler chandeliers & fireplace, cherry wood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen w/solid stone countertops & high-end appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, & Miele. The master suite has luxurious bath w/Carrara marble vanity counters - all bathrooms have radiant floors, Toto toilets, & Intricate stone/tile work. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the spacious deck w/built-in BBQ, jacuzzi, outdoor lighting, & sound system. Truly a one-of-a-kind home in a coveted location - just blocks to all the luxuries of downtown St. Helena
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,150,000
