Modern design compliments the setting and the open floor plan with views of the pool area from most rooms in the house. The primary bedroom and luxuriously laid out bathroom are on the main floor. The great room, dining room and kitchen welcome you as you walk in this stunning home with soaring ceilings and exquisite appointments. Then the multipurpose TV room, guest suite, game room with kitchenette that opens up to the pool and patio area, could also be used as a home office. The additional private yard just off of the kitchen, has a great BBQ and sink with a private outdoor dining area to enjoy entertaining. There are two additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. Large windows and walls of sliding glass doors bring in the light and surround the pool and patios, letting the outdoors in. This home still looks new as it has been a second home only. Downtown is just blocks away to enjoy!
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,195,000
