4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,195,000

Best of all worlds...spectacular vineyard views, peaceful setting with a remarkable custom-built 3,816 sf home that feels like it inhabits its own little world despite being just 5 min from downtown St. Helena. Voluminous main living space w/large picture windows, hardwood floors, wood burning stove & a private deck for enjoying lovely sunsets. Chef's kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, abundant storage, generous island, breakfast nook & wine bar. Floor-to-ceiling sliders lead to expansive newly refinished deck ideal for outdoor dining where guests can fully appreciate the breathtaking views so unique to wine country. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor & has its own wing including a large walk-in closet & serene spa-like bathroom. Lower level includes small office, 2 bedrooms w/full bath & spacious bonus room leading naturally into the lovely back yard with its own private in ground pool. A rare jewel, even in the sea of opulence that is Napa Valley.