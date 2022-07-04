Situated in the western hills of Napa Valley on a private drive, minutes from downtown St Helena, this home shares a driveway with highly regarded Grace Family Vineyards and borders notable Vineyard 29. The gated property offers beautiful views across the valley to the eastern hills and morning sunrises. The primary bedroom shares the main level with a cozy sitting room, living /dining rooms, kitchen and office, all with stunning views. The upper level offers three spacious bedrooms with built-in desks. There are many places to dine casually or formally, to entertain guests while allowing get-away private time. Private office/workout room and pool room on the lower level allow easy come and go to pool, beautiful landscaped trails and gardens, outdoor dining, and three car garage. Added features are solar panels and well. There is so much to love about this legacy property with spectacular setting and coveted privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former teacher’s aide faces police allegations tied to a 2021 shooting, as well as allegations of drug possession and sexual contact with a minor.
It's becoming a familiar story — residents in a rural Napa County neighborhood are worried about Pacaso becoming a neighbor.
A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Berryessa on Monday played for the Fairfield Expos, his American Legion baseball team announced.
Read the Register's roundup of local Independence Day events taking place on Independence Day, or before.
LVMH, one of the leading luxury beverage producers and marketers in the world, has bought Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena.
Napa's historic Franklin Station post office was listed for sale, again. What's next for this long-shuttered property?
A BottleRock 2013 lawsuit continues, almost 10 years after first Napa festival.
George Altamura has sold Napa's historic Uptown Theatre to John Truchard, the music-loving vintner who also owns the Napa Valley Opera House a…
Antonio Sarraza Villegas was sentenced to 128 years to life after his conviction for molesting three underage victims, prosecutors announced.
Take a look at the multimillion-dollar modular home being "installed" above Chimney Rock Winery.