4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,850,000

A private paradise, located just minutes to Downtown St. Helena and offering the setting and open space of a rural Napa Valley estate. Situated at the end of a private lane on 1.13 +/- acres, the property features a beautifully maintained 2,843 sf single-level residence with four total bedrooms and three bathrooms. The residence offers a spacious dining room, a well-appointed chef's kitchen, formal living room with adjacent office, primary bedroom suite and media room wing containing two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. A third guest bedroom is located off the back kitchen hallway with its own exterior direct access. Offering both privacy and all the amenities for entertaining, the outdoor space is as impressive as the property's interior. The grounds include an expansive outdoor living patio, covered porch, dining cabana and pool deck overlooking the outdoor living and dining areas. All surrounded by beautiful mature oaks and grounds ready to have their full potential unlocked.