Situated in the western hills of Napa Valley on a private drive, minutes from downtown St Helena, this home shares a driveway with highly regarded Grace Family Vineyards and borders notable Vineyard 29. The gated property offers beautiful views across the valley to the eastern hills and morning sunrises. The primary bedroom shares the main level with a cozy sitting room, living /dining rooms, kitchen and office, all with stunning views. The upper level offers three spacious bedrooms with built-in desks. There are many places to dine casually or formally, to entertain guests while allowing get-away private time. Private office/workout room and pool room on the lower level allow easy come and go to pool, beautiful landscaped trails and gardens, outdoor dining, and three car garage. Added features are solar panels and well. There is so much to love about this legacy property with spectacular setting and coveted privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,975,000
