Nestled in the western hillside a short drive up a quiet, private driveway, shared with renowned Grace Family Vineyards & adjoining Vineyard 29, this substantial home is located less than 2 miles from St. Helena's Main St. The home has many unique features to accommodate families working & schooling from home, including 2 offices w/built-in desks in 3 bedrooms on the upper level. The master suite is on the main level off the living & entertainment areas, with one of the offices & a sitting room. The open plan living, kitchen & dining rooms have stunning views through large picture windows. A fabulous pool house on the lower level overlooks the pool & adjoins the second office overlooking the gardens & pool. Beautifully landscaped gardens, panoramic views, entertainment decks, 3-car garage, security gate & solar panels. You will enjoy discovering this hidden gem in this wonderful, private, established neighbourhood just south of Lodi Lane. Also available for rent.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $4,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
- Updated
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
- Updated
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
- Updated
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
- Updated
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
- Updated
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.
- Updated
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
In St. Helena, protests over Pacaso continue while Calistoga reviews its regulations as the company offers a house near city limits.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
- Updated
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.