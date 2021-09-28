 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $4,450,000

Nestled in the western hillside a short drive up a quiet, private driveway, shared with renowned Grace Family Vineyards & adjoining Vineyard 29, this substantial home is located less than 2 miles from St. Helena's Main St. The home has many unique features to accommodate families working & schooling from home, including 2 offices w/built-in desks in 3 bedrooms on the upper level. The master suite is on the main level off the living & entertainment areas, with one of the offices & a sitting room. The open plan living, kitchen & dining rooms have stunning views through large picture windows. A fabulous pool house on the lower level overlooks the pool & adjoins the second office overlooking the gardens & pool. Beautifully landscaped gardens, panoramic views, entertainment decks, 3-car garage, security gate & solar panels. You will enjoy discovering this hidden gem in this wonderful, private, established neighbourhood just south of Lodi Lane. Also available for rent.

