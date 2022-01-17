4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $455,000

New co-ownership opportunity: Own ⅛ of this professionally managed, turnkey home. This fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home (+ ADU w/ additional bed & bath) is as crisp & refreshing as a chilled glass of Riesling & just minutes from St. Helena's shopping area. Savor contemporary, one-level living offering relaxed indoor & outdoor spaces. The sleek great room has a gas fireplace, wet bar & glass doors that open to the pool & private back yard for easy entertaining. The light, bright adjoining dining & kitchen space also have access to the pool & a covered outdoor dining area. The primary bedroom has a modern vibe, w/ opaque glass & metal barn doors that open to the closet, & an en suite bathroom w/ soaking tub & tiled shower area & a dual vanity. The main home includes 2 guest bedrooms & an additional bathroom. The ADU is connected to the house via a breezeway & includes a living room/bedroom,bathroom & kitchenette. The home comes fully furnished and professionally decorated.