This grand estate, located on 6 +/- acres very near the famed Meadowood Resort, rests comfortably within a prime and private site only 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena. Blending both contemporary and Mediterranean elements, the 4BR/3.5BA main residence features an open floor plan with handsome dark wood floors, voluminous rooms with lofty ceilings and abundant natural light streaming through walls of windows and French doors. The home showcases spacious living, dining, and family rooms, all with access to a broad view deck; a sumptuous master suite with fireplace plus both sitting and sleeping areas; a large media room; and a circular tower room with its own balcony and dramatic views. Wine and car collectors will appreciate the home's two impressive wine cellars and the 9-car garage. The property enjoys a 1BR second dwelling with kitchen and wonderful outdoor living amenities including an inviting pool, two spas, and a lovely grassy glen; the perfect spot for al fresco picnics.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,000,000
