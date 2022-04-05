Views...views...views...perched above Meadowood Resort, this is a spacious property overlooking the valley floor and the western hills of St. Helena. An updated main level optimizes Napa Valley entertaining with a large kitchen/family room combo or outside on the multi level decking above the pool area offers ideal places to relax. The kitchen has a newer wine refrigerator, a seated bar and a full sized Sub-zero refrigerator. The dining room has captivating views with floor to ceiling French doors leading out to the multi-level decking. A gorgeous wine wall holds cherished bottles as momentos or perfect to showcase any of your coveted wines. The bedrooms and bathrooms are generously sized, with the master on the main level and three bedrooms on the lower level, two of which lead to the outside decking. There is a resort-like feel to the pool, complimented with a sauna for true relaxation. Some of the best restaurants and wineries are just minutes away from this property.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum will continue serving a 16-years-to-life prison term for the 2005 death of Nicole Sinkule near San Diego.
A 23-year-old Napa man was found at Executive Way and North Kelly Road and later died in a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Adult-use cannabis, which anyone age 21 or older is allowed to buy, became available at three of the city of Napa's six existing dispensaries this week for the first time.
These Napa Valley houses (almost) didn’t sell. Why? What happened?
Napa County is setting aside money to buy Skyline Wilderness Park and help build a new jail.
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…
A report of people breaking into cars in the city of Napa Friday morning led to a Napa Sheriff's Department pursuit into Vallejo and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of power equipment.
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it as "one of the world's great wine estates."
A Napa man bicycling on Redwood Road on Tuesday was hospitalized after he was knocked down by a bus on Redwood Road, police reported.