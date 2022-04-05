4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,400,000

Views...views...views...perched above Meadowood Resort, this is a spacious property overlooking the valley floor and the western hills of St. Helena. An updated main level optimizes Napa Valley entertaining with a large kitchen/family room combo or outside on the multi level decking above the pool area offers ideal places to relax. The kitchen has a newer wine refrigerator, a seated bar and a full sized Sub-zero refrigerator. The dining room has captivating views with floor to ceiling French doors leading out to the multi-level decking. A gorgeous wine wall holds cherished bottles as momentos or perfect to showcase any of your coveted wines. The bedrooms and bathrooms are generously sized, with the master on the main level and three bedrooms on the lower level, two of which lead to the outside decking. There is a resort-like feel to the pool, complimented with a sauna for true relaxation. Some of the best restaurants and wineries are just minutes away from this property.