4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,650,000

This prime valley floor compound offers exceptional privacy and spectacular views of its own 0.8 acre Sauvignon Blanc vineyard, the western hills and beyond. The stunning main residence and guest house are thoughtfully placed on either side of the picturesque pool. The main home offers a spacious master suite with second en-suite bedroom, plus a gourmet kitchen that opens to a great room and dining room. The guest house includes its own kitchen and two en-suite bedrooms. The 576+/- artist studio above the garage doubles as a luxurious spot for overflow guests or oversized office. The main home, guest home and artist studio feature clean lines and refined architecture that seamlessly connect you to the curated outdoor living, which includes additional amenities like a heated pool, a gym, a built-in BBQ, numerous fruit trees, vegetable and rose gardens. An entertainer's dream, this property has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate your family and friends in style and comfort.