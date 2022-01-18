This Gorgeous 3+ acres estate compound near Meadowood Resort features big views and all of the amenities you could possibly desire. With four bedrooms and four baths, a spacious office, and bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, the main home features a voluminous, stunning and versatile dining room/living room combo that opens to a multitude of outdoor living opportunities including pool, spa, pizza oven, bocce court, gardens, pergola, and tennis court. The game house has a wet bar, pool table, shuffleboard, and ping pong. There is a well situated guest house/pool house providing ample space for guests to have their own privacy or to offer a convenient kitchen while enjoying pool time with friends and family. Adjacent to the guest house is the perfect dog run area for your favorite furry family member.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men arrested Thursday by Napa Police face felony allegations of illegal firearm possession and gang participation, the department reported.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
Napa Police is seeking information connected to the discovery of unlicensed handguns this week that led to the detention of two teenage boys.
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, including the golf course.
Napa County topped 1,000 new known COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report.
Friends and family pay tributes to Richard Majano, the guiding spirit and sole employee at The Table, which helps feed Napa's hungry residents.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
Napa County fears proposed state wildfire rules such as requiring wider roadways could in some cases hinder fire rebuilds and small winery expansion.
Two store workers were robbed at gunpoint Monday night in American Canyon, and at least four suspects took the store's safe and cash from the till, authorities said.
A judge has overturned the approval of a major resort development in a fire-prone area of Lake County citing a lack of emergency evacuation routes.