4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,875,000

This Gorgeous 3+ acres estate compound near Meadowood Resort features big views and all of the amenities you could possibly desire. With four bedrooms and four baths, a spacious office, and bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, the main home features a voluminous, stunning and versatile dining room/living room combo that opens to a multitude of outdoor living opportunities including pool, spa, pizza oven, bocce court, gardens, pergola, and tennis court. The game house has a wet bar, pool table, shuffleboard, and ping pong. There is a well situated guest house/pool house providing ample space for guests to have their own privacy or to offer a convenient kitchen while enjoying pool time with friends and family. Adjacent to the guest house is the perfect dog run area for your favorite furry family member.