This private and gated sanctuary is the perfect blend of in-town living and hillside serenity. The updated Modern Craftsman retreat will immediately make you feel a cohesive indoor-outdoor living experience with expansive vistas through the many windows and abundant natural light. The main level includes an open living room, dining room, and kitchen, which open up to outdoor decks and grassy lawn perfect for al-fresco dining with panoramic mountain and valley viewsthree spacious bedrooms and baths complete the main level. Downstairs the home is an entertainer's paradise with a stunning wall-to-wall glassed-in wine cellar, bar, double-sided fireplace, and fireside seating on both sides. The lower level includes separate guest quarters with bath and an ample home office with built-in storage. Walkways perfectly carved into the nearly 5-acre property and two water features add to the meditative grounds.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Napa teen is earning both her high school and a college degree — simultaneously.
A fire broke out on Old Soda Canyon Road Tuesday afternoon, and has reached 100 acres, according to Cal Fire. The fire is threatening structures, and Napa Fire agencies are currently responding.
CHP: Teen seriously injured in Napa County single-car crash, 18-year-old driver faces drunk driving allegation
Three Napa Valley teenagers were hospitalized, one with major injuries, after a car wreck early Sunday morning that led to a drunken driving a…
Update: Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrested on drunk driving allegation after crash near St. Helena
Paul Pelosi was arrested late Saturday on a misdemeanor DUI count and released Sunday morning, according to Napa County jail records.
Napa’s Planned Parenthood health center is on the move, but it's not leaving Napa.
Napa police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian hit and run collision near the intersection of West Imola Avenue and South Jefferson Street Tuesday night that caused major injuries to the pedestrian.
As temperatures heat up in Northern California, you may begin to see more cockroaches while outside, and on occasion — inside.
Clients of Napa's Serenity Homes had to be relocated after the Gasser Foundation sold one of its properties in Alta Heights.
This Napa hairstylist seeks justice for her mother Janet Luxford, who authorities say was killed 21 years ago.
Bel Aire Plaza customers: beware of dive-bombing blackbirds.