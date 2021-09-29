4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $525,000

Own 1/8 of this completely reimagined home & ADU in the heart of St. Helena rebuilt inside and out. This second home exudes luxury, starting with the modern exterior - clad in stunning stone and black trimmed windows, to the elegant Chevron-patterned wood floors that run throughout, to the functional kitchen with it's gorgeous marble waterfall island. Light floods the kitchen and dining room through a glass atrium. Doors in the atrium open to an expansive brick deck with a new pool, spa and covered lounge area - perfect for relaxing after a day exploring nearby Napa Valley vineyards or the shops along Main Street, just a block away. The master suite opens to the backyard deck, and the master bath features a double vanity, rain shower and soaking tub. State of the art Tesla roof. Fully furnished and professionally managed makes for a stress free and ultimate relaxing hideaway located in the heart of wine country. Welcome to Madrona.