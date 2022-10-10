4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,300,000

Exquisitely updated modern contemporary estate, unquestionably one of the most striking and elegant estates in St. Helena. Experience unsurpassed & breathtaking views from its magnificent mountain perch on nearly 14 acres of solitude and grandeur. A spectacular great room accented with soaring ceilings & massive fireplace, compelling interior spaces for museum-quality art, stunning light fixtures, fabulous master suite domain adjacent to office/library, gym/recreation/media room, & luxurious private guest suites. Grand and modern epicurean-style kitchen with commercial grade appliances to curate exquisite Napa Valley fine dining at home. Banks of French doors allow direct access to a striking pool veranda, expansive lawns, sports court, gorgeous lavender gardens, & a spacious courtyard for outdoor dining & entertaining. Truly the ultimate retreat for individuals who value privacy. This entertainer's dream will exceed any expectations for Napa Valley luxury living.