4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,400,000

This private and gated sanctuary is the perfect blend of in-town living and hillside serenity. The updated Modern Craftsman retreat will immediately make you feel a cohesive indoor-outdoor living experience with expansive vistas through the many windows and abundant natural light. The main level includes an open living room, dining room, and kitchen, which open up to outdoor decks and grassy lawn perfect for al-fresco dining with panoramic mountain and valley viewsthree spacious bedrooms and baths complete the main level. Downstairs the home is an entertainer's paradise with a stunning wall-to-wall glassed-in wine cellar, bar, double-sided fireplace, and fireside seating on both sides. The lower level includes separate guest quarters with bath and an ample home office with built-in storage. Walkways perfectly carved into the nearly 5-acre property and two water features add to the meditative grounds.