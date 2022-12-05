4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,500,000

Move-in ready with beautiful indoor/outdoor living on 1.1 acres on the Valley floor. This private, peaceful home 5 minutes to downtown St. Helena boasts 4 large bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the main house. The Farmhouse was lovingly remodeled and completed in 2022 and furnished throughout to create warmth and happiness the minute you walk through the front door. The abundant natural light, high ceilings, and indoor/outdoor access from every room all lend itself to privacy with vineyard views and the ideal Napa Valley lifestyle. The home is flanked on three sides with your own .55 acre Gentleman's vineyard and established landscape. Some may choose to convert some of the vineyard to a larger outdoor living space, lots of options on this parcel.