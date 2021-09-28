Sublime Spring Mountain estate of nearly 14 acres with sweeping panorama to distant hills. In Spring Mountain AVA with approx. 8 acres of slope under 30% and premium vineyard potential. Designed for sophisticated luxury, undisturbed sanctuary, single-level main house flows seamlessly to patios and lawns that invite grand-scale entertaining. Dramatic great room with double-height trussed ceilings. Impressive commercial kitchen has casual dining area with wraparound French doors. Elegant owner's retreat with barrel-vault ceiling, fireplace, sitting area, spa-style bath. Separate media/office/game room with steps to guest suite above two-car garage. Beautifully groomed grounds feature lighted tennis court, cypress-lane pool/spa, gazebo overlook, numerous lawns and patios for lounging and al fresco dining. Gated, exceptionally quiet, just ten minutes from downtown St. Helena. A refuge of exceptional quality, privacy and beauty, this is California wine country living at its very finest.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
- Updated
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
- Updated
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
- Updated
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
- Updated
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
- Updated
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.
- Updated
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
In St. Helena, protests over Pacaso continue while Calistoga reviews its regulations as the company offers a house near city limits.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
- Updated
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.