4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,500,000

Sublime Spring Mountain estate of nearly 14 acres with sweeping panorama to distant hills. In Spring Mountain AVA with approx. 8 acres of slope under 30% and premium vineyard potential. Designed for sophisticated luxury, undisturbed sanctuary, single-level main house flows seamlessly to patios and lawns that invite grand-scale entertaining. Dramatic great room with double-height trussed ceilings. Impressive commercial kitchen has casual dining area with wraparound French doors. Elegant owner's retreat with barrel-vault ceiling, fireplace, sitting area, spa-style bath. Separate media/office/game room with steps to guest suite above two-car garage. Beautifully groomed grounds feature lighted tennis court, cypress-lane pool/spa, gazebo overlook, numerous lawns and patios for lounging and al fresco dining. Gated, exceptionally quiet, just ten minutes from downtown St. Helena. A refuge of exceptional quality, privacy and beauty, this is California wine country living at its very finest.