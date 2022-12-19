4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $7,999,975

Construction has begun framing is completed! Now is the time to pick your finishes and to make your home your own. Estimated completion summer 2023. This extraordinary property is set behind gates on a 3.2 acre promontory in this exclusive neighborhood in the hills above St. Helena. Fit for celebrities, moguls, modern families and those in need of security and privacy. Walk to town, as this stunning parcel is just minutes to downtown St. Helena. The property offers serene and private living, showcasing lush greenery, vineyard views, all tucked away in a private enclave. This property offers unrivaled opportunity in the marketplace. The home consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 baths office wine room and a double deep garage, pool an olive grove and a half acre hobby vineyard. This is the quintessential Napa Valley lifestyle. Wake up every day to your own private park.