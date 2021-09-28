4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $9,995,000

Set in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country, this pristine five acre estate with its manicured lawns and healthy Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards truly exemplifies the region's lifestyle. Year-round living in serene backcountry is blended with the sophistication of the St. Helena community, just a short distance to downtown. The home's two levels are perfect for hosting large functions and intimate gatherings. Prepare elegant meals in a bright, spacious chef's kitchen and then invite your guests to relax poolside or under the loggia to enjoy the view. Take leisurely walks near rows of lush grapevines or play a game of bocce ball. French doors on the main floor lead to exterior gardens and upstairs balconies look out to the panoramic landscape. Amenities include a library, guest quarters, 1000 sqft pavillion, office, and wine cellar. This is an impeccable home.