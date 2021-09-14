4 Bedroom Home in Suisun City - $445,000

Gorgeous remodeled home with rare RV access on both sides on a large lot! New paint inside and out! New carpeting! New front yard grass! Remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances, granite counters and tile floors. Bathrooms remodeled with stone surround and granite counters. Clear Roof with 2 year certification! Pest clearance will be provided! Covered patio with canned lighting! New ceiling fans. Upgraded 2 inch window blinds and inside laundry. Move in ready!!