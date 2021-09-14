 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Suisun City - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Suisun City - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Suisun City - $445,000

Gorgeous remodeled home with rare RV access on both sides on a large lot! New paint inside and out! New carpeting! New front yard grass! Remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances, granite counters and tile floors. Bathrooms remodeled with stone surround and granite counters. Clear Roof with 2 year certification! Pest clearance will be provided! Covered patio with canned lighting! New ceiling fans. Upgraded 2 inch window blinds and inside laundry. Move in ready!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News