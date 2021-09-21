 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $1,150,000

Wow, this place is amazing! Located in sought after Solar Hills Estates only 2 miles from downtown Vacaville, this large family home is perfect for enjoying serenity and relaxation or for entertaining and having fun. Custom features throughout and boasts a dual staircase, library, great room, wet bar, spacious formal dining room and gourmet kitchen and in ground swimming pool and spa. The 2.5 acre lot has extensive landscaping with stamped concrete and small personal vineyard. Three car garage is finished with epoxy floor. A must to see.

