4 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $10,500,000

A rare opportunity to acquire a large estate on the most exclusive and highly coveted lane in Yountville. 2.2 miles to Washington Street - home to Restoration Hardware Restaurant & Gallery, Ma(i)sonry, world-class restaurants, hotels, spas, wine tasting and much more. The property has a 14+- acre vineyard under a long term income-producing lease and has spectacular views of Stags Leap, the Vaca Mountains and Poetry Inn. The upper level was completely remodeled in 2018. The grounds are graced with a heated swimming pool and exquisite mature landscaping, reminiscent of English gardens with lush green plants that have expansive displays of white blooms, and thoughtfully sited vegetable and rose gardens, creating a luxurious and tranquil estate. Come and experience the magic of this French country style home set in the vineyards. Septic site evaluation on file for 2 bedroom guest house.