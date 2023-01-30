4 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $2,495,000

2 homes on large lot located in desirable Yountville walking distance to iconic restaurants & tasting rooms such as French Laundry & JCB. 3 bdrm 2.5 bath main house with approx 1982 sq ft features 1st floor bdrm, spacious main ensuite, beautiful Oak hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen offering quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances & white painted cabinetry with built-in desk & informal dining. Dual pane windows and doors throughout including newer French doors open to private expansive outdoor entertaining area with views of Stag's Leap in a creekside setting with outdoor dining & living areas, bistro lighting, hot tub, firepit & fountain. Additional amenities include central air & heat, gas appliance fireplace, attached 2 car garage with epoxy floors & built-in cabinetry, RV/boat access & detached storage building. 1 bdrm 1 bath guest house approx 794 sq ft with full kitchen offers elevated ceiling heights, hardwood floors & open floor plan featuring gas appliance fireplace & built-in desk/media center opening to kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area & views of the creekside setting. Spacious main ensuite offers privacy & views & stackable washer/dryer. Both homes have large front porches & are steps away from local parks, walking & bike paths!