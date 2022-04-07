Built in 2012, this beautifully maintained two story home sits proudly on the upper part of the Vintage Ranch neighborhood. There is room for everyone - five generous sized bedrooms with a 6th room that is a den/possible office. There is a master bedroom on the main floor and another one upstairs, featuring a bonus sitting room. There are 4 full baths plus a powder room and a separate laundry room upstairs. Don't miss the pretty sweeping staircase to your left as you enter and a living/dining room on the right. On the way to the kitchen you'll see an uncovered courtyard through sliding glass doors. The kitchen has granite countertops, ss appliances, an island, double oven, pantry, and an open room where the gas fireplace will keep everyone cozy on winter evenings. The natural light inside is fabulous as is the attached 3 car garage. Mature landscaping front and back shows off this nearly 9500 sq ft lot. The two solar systems will convey and this is a GreenPoint rated certified home.
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $1,149,000
