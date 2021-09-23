 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $3,200,000

Welcome to a unique opportunity to own a piece of California Heaven in the heart of world famous Napa wine country! Nestled just off Jameson Canyon Rd/Hwy 12 is apx 48 ac. of privacy & beauty. RESPECT OWNER DO NOT GO TO PROPERTY. Highlighted by sweeping views of local vineyards, San Pablo Bay, Mt Tamalpais, and all the way to San Francisco. Raise cattle, run horses, or even cultivate a vineyard. Single story Ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 3,458 sqft of living space. The home has a huge great room with vaulted ceilings, a tastefully updated kitchen and breakfast area, updated bathrooms, hard wood floors throughout, dual pane windows, central heat and air, and new exterior paint. There is also an attached 2 bed, 1 bath permitted artist studio for a whole separate living space. (no photos). Plenty of covered storage & parking under a super-sized Quonset hut like building. Surround yourself with panoramic views, native Pine & Oak, vineyards, & total privacy.

