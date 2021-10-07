 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $625,000

Rare opportunity to own 2 care homes, side by side. Both homes together gross 38,970.00 with supplement. Charming and contemporary 5 bedroom 2 bath single story beauty in well sought out neighborhood. Home is a licensed Adult Care Home licensed for 6. This property is being sold together with business which is additional $125,000. It is also being sold together with 2nd Facility next door at 1509 Rio Grande. The rear fence is open so that both backyards are shared. Both care homes are fully staffed.

