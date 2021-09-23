Welcome Home! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath American Canyon beauty shows like a model!. Downstairs Master with spacious walk-in closet. Office/Guest room on first floor. Situated at the southern Napa county shoreline and gateway to the world renown Napa Valley Wine Country. Lovingly cared for & host to an open floor plan over 2K SF! Circa 2001, Central Heat, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows, handsome Wood Floors & new comfy carpet. You will think that you are hosting your own cooking show while enjoying your Chef's Kitchen! Vaulted ceiling and lots of light fills the family room. Gas fireplace for those cozy fall evenings. Come and enjoy the privacy of your backyard retreat complete with outdoor kitchen, raised planter boxes and plenty of custom designed hardscape. The only surprises with this home are all of the wonderful things you will discover when you see it. You are invited to take a personal tour, fall in love and make an offer on this pristine American Canyon home.
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $699,000
