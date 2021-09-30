 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $699,000

5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $699,000

5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $699,000

Rare opportunity in the county of American Canyon!! Looking to build an ADU? Large workshop? This 5 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2000 square feet of living space sits on .46 of an acre lot. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counters, updated stainless steel appliances, new sink and light fixtures. Open living room with wood burning fireplace, French doors and ceiling fans. Detached garage with indoor laundry, covered patio area and RV parking. Gateway to Napa Valley, close proximity to the Ferry Terminal, Walmart, great walking trails and much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News