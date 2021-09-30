Rare opportunity in the county of American Canyon!! Looking to build an ADU? Large workshop? This 5 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2000 square feet of living space sits on .46 of an acre lot. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counters, updated stainless steel appliances, new sink and light fixtures. Open living room with wood burning fireplace, French doors and ceiling fans. Detached garage with indoor laundry, covered patio area and RV parking. Gateway to Napa Valley, close proximity to the Ferry Terminal, Walmart, great walking trails and much more!
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $699,000
