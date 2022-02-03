A delightful 2-Story home with a downstairs primary suite. This functional floorplan has 4 bedrooms upstairs, a separate living room, open concept family room, indoor laundry, fireplace and large 400 SQ FT sunroom. Outdoors is just as pleasing with a Coy Pond and large lot sprinkled with numerous high-producing fruit trees.
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $749,000
