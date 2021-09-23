5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $814,950

Elegant move in ready Mediterranean Style beauty! Desirable American Canyon neighborhood in close proximity to world renowned wine country, Napa Valley. Open concept kitchen/Living area ideal for friends and family gatherings. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, one bedroom and adjacent full bath downstairs for guest, in-law, office, etc. Light and bright with lots of natural light and recessed lighting throughout living/entertaining area. Formal dining room and breakfast area off the beautiful kitchen. Master bedroom, upstairs includes a large walk-in closet, bright master bath with double sinks, standalone shower and separate bathtub. Three other nice sized bedrooms and a full Jack and Jill bathroom add to the privacy of this floor plan. Custom stamped concrete surrounding side yards, stamped concrete patio area for your enjoyment of the beautiful back yard and the mature avocado tree, also featuring persimmon, peach, plum and lemon trees. Front yard is pleasing and nicely landscaped.