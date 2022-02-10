 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $880,000

5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $880,000

Gorgeous turnkey 5 bedroom 3 bath beauty in fabulous American Canyon, the gateway to Napa Valley! Spacious and lovingly cared for home that is conveniently located across the street from an elementary school. Open concept kitchen, family room and dining area. Kitchen features a large island, granite counters, gas stove and an abundance of cabinetry. Beautiful wood flooring. Great for entertaining. The low maintenance backyard is perfect for barbeques and relaxing outdoor enjoyment.. And did I mention Solar! Fully paid for at coe! Did I mention 3 car garage! This lovely home boasts so many amenities-hurry it won't last long on the market!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News