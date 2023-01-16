Amazing house in a wonderful location with all the rooms you need! It has a downstairs Bedroom and full Bathroom, formal Dining and Living Room, open Family Room with Kitchen and eating area, upstairs Laundry Room for convenience, plus very generous bedrooms and loft/work area...so much space. You will also love the Primary Bedroom Suite with double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Just painted so you can move right in. Enjoy fresh fruit from the Peach, Cherry or Lemon trees in the privacy of the backyard patio or under the trellis. Walking distance to wonderful parks and quality schools, zip over to Six Flags close by...or, living in the entrance to the Napa Valley, take advantage of all of the fine dining, shopping, outdoor living that this world-class destination has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $894,000
