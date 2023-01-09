Amazing house in a wonderful location with all the rooms you need! It has a downstairs Bedroom and full Bathroom, formal Dining and Living Room, open Family Room with Kitchen and eating area, upstairs Laundry Room for convenience, plus very generous bedrooms and loft/work area...so much space. You will also love the Primary Bedroom Suite with double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Just painted so you can move right in. Enjoy fresh fruit from the Peach, Cherry or Lemon trees in the privacy of the backyard patio or under the trellis. Walking distance to wonderful parks and quality schools, zip over to Six Flags close by...or, living in the entrance to the Napa Valley, take advantage of all of the fine dining, shopping, outdoor living that this world-class destination has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa Thursday afternoon was arrested within minutes of the theft, police reported.
Napa County and Hundred Acre Wine Group, Inc. are locked in a legal battle involving county conservation rules.
The National Weather Service declared a Bay Area flood watch and high wind warning, and Napa County announced a winter weather watch starting 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Paul Franson shares his annual list of what restaurants opened and closed in 2022 -- what new ones are being planned.
The Land Trust of Napa County and Hall family announced an agreement for the Land Trust to purchase Walt Ranch.
The next wave of storms expected to cross Northern California has triggered a flood watch for the North Bay region, including Napa County, through Tuesday.
Napans Mary Rojas and Rigo Guzman celebrated the birth of their second child — and the first Napa County baby born in 2023— at the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
The city of Napa’s first fire of 2023 was reported at the Lincoln Avenue Walmart, and its cause remains under investigation.
Sonoma County vintner Tom Simoneau has chosen his best red wines of 2022.