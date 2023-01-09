5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $925,000

Tis the season to Give the Gift of Home! Experience the OPEN floor plan and all this beautiful 5 BDRM 3 BTH home has to offer! When you arrive you notice the serene, panoramic views as this property is situated on a corner lot across from Wetlands Edge trails w/ stunning views of Mount Tamalpais and more. First level has gorgeous waterproof engineered flooring w/ shades of grey, living area w/ high ceiling, formal dining room, laundry room, kitchen w/ an ABUNDANCE of counter and cabinet space, beverage bar, common area, and bedroom w/ adjacent full bath. Second level has additional spacious bedrooms, baths and grand primary suite w/ jetted tub, big sitting area and walk-in closet. Take time to relax and enjoy the surroundings from covered front porch area. Large 2 car garage w/ EV charging for your electric vehicles and expansive driveway w/ ample space to park several cars. Newer solar installed in 2020. Low maintenance back yard. Close to schools, shopping, eateries, Napa Valley and more... This home is accommodating and great for entertaining!