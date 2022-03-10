5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $995,000

Presenting an outstanding 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in Napa county with almost 3,000 sqft of living space, a 3 car garage, an RV access through an impressive side gate, a backyard ready for your entertainment, 2 custom made TV stands and a beautiful view of American Canyon. This property is close to most wineries, with easy access to highways 29 & 37, I 80 and all major shopping centers. Please come take a look and be dazzled!