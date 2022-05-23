Tahoe like settling nestled among an oak grove tucked away in Napa Valley on Linda Falls Terrance, is this Howell Mountain Retreat. Boasting of five spacious bedrooms and three baths. The soaring ceilings and open floor plan make it ideal for entertaining. The kitchen was recently upgraded with newer flooring and counters and appliances. With wrap around decks on both levels one can relax and watch the sun rise. Views out to the Hennessey Valley and Mayacamas Mountains beyond toward Napa, give one a sense of tranquility. An inviting indoor pool with an adjoining deck make it perfect for summer and winters too. The lower suite has a separate entrance ideal for guests or family visitors giving privacy to the upper residence. Just minutes to St. Helena and moments to Pacific Union College market and airport. A touch of Heaven just above the clouds.
5 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napan Rachelle Keen lost her RV in a fire. Now she's homeless. This is her story.
A man and woman died Sunday morning when their car ran off Highway 29 in south Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Four people were injured when a humpback whale slammed a boat that got too close in Mexico.
A scammer falsely advertised parts of Leah Westin's central Napa home for rent. They even used photos of Westin's home in the fake ad.
He tipped the driver $16.
A teen was shot on Collier Boulevard on Wednesday, but their injures aren't life-threatening, according to Napa Police. The department is currently investigating the shooting.
Napa Police reported the arrest of a 45-year-old woman in connection with a robbery at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center Monday afternoon.
A three-vehicle wreck Friday resulted in minor injuries to an American Canyon teenager and the arrest of a Marin County woman, CHP reported.
Napa's Tulocay Cemetery was recently cleaned up. Some loved ones aren't happy about it.