Tahoe like settling nestled among an oak grove tucked away in Napa Valley on Linda Falls Terrance, is this Howell Mountain Retreat. Boasting of five spacious bedrooms and three baths. The soaring ceilings and open floor plan make it ideal for entertaining. The kitchen was recently upgraded with newer flooring and counters and appliances. With wrap around decks on both levels one can relax and watch the sun rise. Views out to the Hennessey Valley and Mayacamas Mountains beyond toward Napa, give one a sense of tranquility. An inviting indoor pool with an adjoining deck make it perfect for summer and winters too. The lower suite has a separate entrance ideal for guests or family visitors giving privacy to the upper residence. Just minutes to St. Helena and moments to Pacific Union College market and airport. A touch of Heaven just above the clouds.
5 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,195,000
